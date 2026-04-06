Piyush Mishra opens up on confessing about his extra-marital affairs to wife, 'we were both crying and...'

New Delhi: Talented actor-singer and lyricist Piyush Mishra recently opened up on his personal life. He confessed about having extramarital affairs and even revealing his dark side to wife Priya Narayanan.

Recently in podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Piyush said, "Now I am a good husband; I wasn't earlier. Back then, I wasn't responsible at all, and marriage is a very big responsibility. When you fall in love at 20, there's no logic to it, that's the beauty of it. But after 35, you love the person who is willing to grow old with you. Love is defined by the woman who is ready to grow old with you, and she accepted that she would grow old with me.

In his memoir 'Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra', he confessed his extramarital affairs to his wife Priya Narayanan.

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He told Shubhankar, "I accepted very late that I had become a husband, it took me a long time. Nearly 10–15 years to realise that she is my wife. Before that, she was just a woman who had my children, cooked for me, and took care of the house. I had no feelings beyond that. I was a very dry person, not just with Priya, but with everything. I didn't feel anything."

About his extramarital affairs

Piyush said, "When I realised my mistakes, I sat her down one day and told her everything I had done. We were both crying, and we embraced each other. After that, we felt lighter. She said, ‘You made mistakes, I did too, you made more, I made fewer. Let's end these matters here.' Our understanding became very strong."

Explaining further, he shared why his wife stayed with him, "She loved me. She had run away from home for me and married me against her parents' wishes. She had sacrificed so much. She said, ‘I will not divorce you no matter what, you can do anything, but I won't leave you."

Piyush added, "It was her greatness that she stayed with me. Today I understand it, there's no other word for it. It was her greatness that she held the marriage together. I am fortunate."