Piyush Pandey Demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Attend Last Rites Of Ad Legend In Mumbai

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday attended the last rites of advertising icon Piyush Pandey.

Big B was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, at Pandey's funeral, which was held at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.



Pandey died on Friday morning due to pneumonia complications.



After learning about his demise, many took to social media to express their condolences.



SRK remembered the creative genius, writing, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots."



In a post on X, Anand Mahindra mentioned how Piyush Pandey always captivated him with his "hearty laugh" and "irrepressible zest for life"."Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry... But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life. He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten," he wrote.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Piyush Pandey’s Demise: Says ‘He Revolutionised Indian Advertising’



Pandey, 70, began his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), starting as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side.



With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.



He was the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film. In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.