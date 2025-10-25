Piyush Pandey Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Others Mourn Loss Of Advertising Legend

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed deep condolences on the demise of advertising icon Piyush Pandey on Friday.

In a blog post, Big B paid a tribute to the "creative genius", whom he also described as the "most amiable friend" and a "guide."

"No words to express our grief.. Piyush Pandey passed away this morning.. The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity."

Bachchan said he was "shocked" and "speechless" at demise of Piyush Pandey. Bachchan also paid tributes to the ad guru in a post on X.

T 3295- A most relevant, touching and essential, creative piece of work contributed by dear friend Piyush Pandey and team .. there is a huge personal emotional bearing to this .. but that I shall not disclose .



एक अति सुंदर,अति प्रभावित, अति भावुक दर्पण माँ बेटी का ! pic.twitter.com/BTFMXriF9Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 21, 2019

It is worth mentioning that Amitabh Bachchan and the late Piyush Pandey collaborated for the Gujarat government's ad campaign titled 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki' when Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was also a part of the campaign.

"My relationship with him lasted for almost 25 years. My most important flagship project was with him and Amitabh Bachchan on 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki' when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. At that time, we spent months with him, a man with a huge moustache and always laughing and smiling, always smiling at his own jokes," Sircar told ANI, as he condoled Pandey's passing.

Prominent figures from the film industry also paid tributes to the ad legend.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a heartfelt post, wrote, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots."

Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots. pic.twitter.com/rxJJOrk5Xp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 24, 2025

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, actors Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri were among those who paid tributes to the ad guru.