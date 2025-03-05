Playback Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Denies Suicide Attempt Rumours

Hyderabad: Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar on Wednesday denied that she attempted suicide at her Hyderabad residence. Kalpana Raghavendar told police that she took an overdose of insomnia tablets at home as she was unable to sleep due to differences with her daughter over her education.

According to KPHB police, Kalpana Raghavendar and her husband have been staying at a house in Nizampet in KPHB for the last five years. Kalpana Raghavendar told police that differences cropped up between her and her daughter Daya Prasad on March 3 over her education as she wanted her child to study in Hyderabad but she refused.

Police quoted Kalpana Raghavendar as saying that she arrived from Ernakulam on Tuesday (March 4) and despite all the efforts was unable to sleep. “I took eight tablets but was still unable to sleep. I took another 10 tablets and fell conscious. I don’t know what happened after that,” she said.

According to police, Kalpana’s husband Prasad alerted colony welfare members after she did not answer his phone calls. The colony welfare members informed the police, which rushed to the colony. They broke open the door and found her lying unconscious in the bedroom. She was shifted to a nearby hospital after that. Police said the singer regained consciousness and told them that she did not attempt suicide.

She also told police that no one was involved in this incident and that she took too many sleeping pills after a dispute with the daughter over her education.

Kalpana’s daughter told media persons at the hospital that her mother did not attempt suicide but she took a slight overdose of insomnia tablets because of stress. “Please do not manipulate any information. Our family is perfectly fine. My mom and dad are happy. I am happy. My mom is perfectly fine. She will be back in a few days,” Daya Prasad said.

Kalpana, who started her career as a singer at the age of five, has recorded over 1,500 songs in various languages, including Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

Daughter of famous playback singers TS Raghavendra and Sluochana, Kalpana worked with leading music directors and singers like MS Viswanathan, Iliyaraaja, AR. Rahman, SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS. Chithtra.

She is known for winning the fifth season of popular music reality show ‘Star Singer’ . She was also seen in the first season of Big Boss Telugu, hosted by Jr NTR.