/'Playground Season 5' unveils their most awaited trailer: Features Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola

Talking about his return, two-time champion mentor Elvish Yadav shared, “Winning the title once is an achievement. Winning it twice is a responsibility. Every new season brings tougher competition and fresh challenges, but that’s exactly what motivates me. I know everyone will be coming after the defending champion, and I’m ready for it. I’m coming back with the same hunger, the same belief, and the same mindset—to give it everything I’ve got. The goal is simple: make history with a third title.”