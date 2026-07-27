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  • /'Playground Season 5' unveils their most awaited trailer: Features Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola

'Playground Season 5' unveils their most awaited trailer: Features Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola

Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, and Aarush Bhola, joins the new season of 'Playground Season 5' as mentors. Their unexpected reality glitch will pull them into a high-intensity gaming arena.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
'Playground Season 5' unveils their most awaited trailer: Features Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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