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PM Modi, Amit Shah and leaders extend birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders extended birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. They praised his contribution to governance, public service and the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah and leaders extend birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan
Image Credit: ANI

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PM Modi, Amit Shah and leaders extend birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan
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