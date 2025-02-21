Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on February 21. During the event, the PM praised Vicky Kaushal-led "Chhaava".

Emphasizing the nationwide buzz surrounding the film, the PM remarked, “In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (Chhaava is making waves throughout the country these days)" Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, PM Modi stated, “It is Maharashtra and Mumbai which has given a new height to Marathi as well as Hindi cinema.

These days, Chhaava is making waves throughout the country (In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai). The introduction of Sambhaji Maharaj’s valour in this form has been made by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel".

On another note, Vicky Kaushal took to his IG and shared a heartwarming moment with his househelp, Asha Tai, who performed the traditional ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual after watching “Chhaava.”

The heartfelt post features Asha Tai urging Vicky Kaushal to stand up with his gaze lifted. He revealed that this gesture had always been Asha Tai’s unique way of showing her affection. "Asha Tai has seen me grow... both in height and in life. Yesterday, she watched #Chhaava and insisted, 'You should stand up, your gaze needs to be lifted.'

This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from an abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life!", the 'Masaan' actor wrote in the caption.

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The project also saw Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

The film released in the cinema halls on February 14, has managed to strike a chord with the audience. Garnering immense appreciation from all sides, the drama has managed to surpass ₹310.5 crores in worldwide collections.