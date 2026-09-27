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PM Modi attends Bhajan Clubbing event as 'Hanuman Ansh' song 'Parvati' takes center stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Bhajan Clubbing event in Delhi, where the track 'Parvati' from the sleeper hit film Hanuman Ansh was performed before him, prompting a heartfelt reaction from director Vishal Chaturvedi.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
PM Modi attends Bhajan Clubbing event as 'Hanuman Ansh' song 'Parvati' takes center stage
Image Credit: ANI

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PM Modi attends Bhajan Clubbing event as 'Hanuman Ansh' song 'Parvati' takes center stage
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