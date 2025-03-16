PM Modi Congratulates IIFA On 25th Anniversary, Recognizes Its Global Impact

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a special message to congratulate the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards for completing 25 years, recognising IIFA's journey and role in taking Indian cinema to a global stage. He wished the award's body more success in the upcoming editions and to become an inspiration for the next 25 years of growth and achievement.

The 25th edition of the IIFA Awards was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 8 and 9. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar co-hosted the event. It was attended by superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shahid Kapoor, among others.

Taking to their Instagram handle, IIFA shared a letter issued by PM Modi that lauds IIFA for completing 25 years in the Indian cinema industry.

In a special note, the Prime Minister of India recognises the efforts of producers, directors, artists and other industry professionals in making IIFA a global phenomena. He wrote,

"I am pleased to learn about the 25th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IFA) Awards. This two-and-a-half decade journey reflects the commitment of all those who have contributed towards making IIFA a truly global phenomenon: producers, directors, artists, musicians, technicians, and other industry professionals, and most importantly, audiences worldwide."

PM Modi also acknowledged the role of IIFA in reinforcing India's standing as a powerhouse of artistic excellence on a global stage by hosting its award shows in different parts of the world.

"Over the years, IIFA has not only celebrated the best of Indian cinema but has also played a crucial role in spreading its vibrancy to various iconic cities of the world. This has helped introduce the magic of Indian cinema to newer audiences while reinforcing India's standing as a powerhouse of artistic excellence," the letter read.

The Prime Minister also recognised the efforts of the International Indian Film Academy in celebrating Indian films and encouraging new and young talents in the film industry. He wrote,

"Platforms like the IIFA awards ensure that such cinematic brilliance is celebrated and encouraged. IIFA has also played a role in nurturing young and aspiring talent in the industry. By providing a platform where new artists, filmmakers, and technicians can showcase their craft alongside seasoned global professionals, IIFA has encouraged the next generation of artists to learn from the best as well as connect with them."

PM Modi concluded the letter by wishing IIFA a huge success and serve as the inspiration for the next 25 years of growth and achievement.

"May this 25th edition of IIFA awards be a huge success. May it be the inspiration for the next 25 years of growth and achievement," the letter read.

At the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping awards in 10 categories. Kartik Aaryan bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.