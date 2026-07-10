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  • /PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar; sends blessings to Boney Kapoor's family

PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar; sends blessings to Boney Kapoor's family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heartfelt letter extending his blessings and congratulations to filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor and her groom Rohan Thakkar on their wedding.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar; sends blessings to Boney Kapoor's family
Image Credit: @boneykapoor - @anshulakapoor/instagram)

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