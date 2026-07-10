"As Sou. Anshula and Chi. Rohan commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious. occasion of their wedding. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony being held on 06 July, 2026. As the couple build a life together, may the joy they find in each other grow brighter everyday and the bond between the two remain unbreakable."