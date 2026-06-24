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PM Modi meets 'Panchayat' actors, shares viral reel 'Binod se kuch baatein' - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar from the hit web series 'Panchayat' has won hearts, with the video of their meeting quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
PM Modi meets 'Panchayat' actors, shares viral reel 'Binod se kuch baatein' - Watch
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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