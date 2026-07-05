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PM Modi mourns legendary Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai after her demise at 72, praising her for taking Chhattisgarh's Pandavani tradition to the global stage.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
PM Modi mourns legendary Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai's death
Image Credit: ANI

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