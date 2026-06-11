PM Modi pays tribute to Bharathiraja, says his films transformed Tamil cinema and immortalised rural India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja following his demise, describing him as a towering figure of Indian cinema. He praised the director's unique ability to capture the essence of rural life and transform Tamil filmmaking.
- PM Modi remembered Bharathiraja as a visionary filmmaker who reshaped Tamil cinema.
- He lauded the late director's authentic portrayal of village life and enduring cinematic legacy.
- Bharathiraja's final rites will be held in his hometown of Theni with full state honours.
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure of Indian cinema whose work transformed Tamil filmmaking and beautifully captured the essence of rural life.
PM Modi took to his X account to extend his condolences to the director's family and countless admirers, and recalled the lasting impact Bharathiraja had on Indian cinema through his storytelling and memorable films.
Remembering the filmmaker as a "towering figure" who reached the highest levels of success in the film industry, Modi also praised the way Bharathiraja portrayed village life on screen.
"Mr. Bharathiraja's passing brings immense sorrow. He provided works that transformed Tamil cinema and stood as a towering figure who reached the pinnacle in the film industry. In particular, the way he depicted rural life is highly commendable. In this sorrowful moment, all my thoughts are joined with his family members and fans. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on X.
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— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026
Meanwhile, the final rites of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja will be held on Thursday in his hometown of Theni with full state honours.
Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the cremation, which is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.
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Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.
Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.
ALSO READ | Renowned Tamil director Bharathiraja to be cremated with full state honours in hometown today
His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.
Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.' His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.'
ALSO READ | Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi pay emotional tributes to Bharathiraja, call him a legend who changed Indian cinema
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