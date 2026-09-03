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PM Modi pays tribute to Gujarati music legend Gaurang Vyas

Narendra Modi paid tribute to veteran Gujarati musician Gaurang Vyas, who passed away at the age of 87, remembering his immense contribution to music.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Gujarati music legend Gaurang Vyas
Image Credit: ANI

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PM Modi pays tribute to Gujarati music legend Gaurang Vyas
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