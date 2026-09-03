PM Modi pays tribute to Gujarati music legend Gaurang Vyas

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gaurang Vyas, a renowned musician in the Gujarati music world. Carrying forward the rich musical tradition of his father Avinash Vyas, he had carved out a unique place for himself in the field of Gujarati music,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the loss felt by Gujarat following Vyas’ death and offered condolences to his family and fans. “His demise leaves Gujarat feeling the loss of a talented creator. His invaluable contribution to the Gujarati music scene will always be remembered. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul, and condolences to the bereaved family members and his vast legion of fans… Om Shanti…!!.”