PM Modi Pays Tribute To Kota Srinivasa Rao Says 'Will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance, versatility'

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family of veteran Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away on Sunday morning in Hyderabad. He was 83.

PM Modi remembered the actor for his "riveting" performances and social service throughout his over four-decade-long career.

While paying tribute to the late Telugu actor, PM Modi wrote on X, " Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2025



Earlier, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu expressed deep grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao after the actor's demise.

In an official statement, the Governor described the demise as an "irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry."

Expressing his shock and sorrow, Governor Reddy said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable."

Governor Reddy Nallu recalled the actor's legacy in Indian cinema, particularly in Telugu films, where he left a lasting impression through a wide range of powerful performances, especially as a villain and character artist.

"The numerous memorable roles he played will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences," he added.

Apart from his contribution to cinema, the Governor also acknowledged Kota Srinivasa Rao's service in public life.

The late actor was elected as an MLA from Vijayawada in 1999, further underlining his commitment to the people.

Governor Reddy concluded his message by offering his profound condolences to the bereaved family and praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also condoled his death, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

Apart from the politician, the film fraternity also expressed their grief, sorrow and extended their condolences to the Rao's family after his unfortunate demise.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi called him a "multifaceted genius" and shared a long note on X (formerly Twitter), remembering his strong screen presence and the "void" his death has left behind.

Actor Ravi Teja, who worked with Kota Srinivasa Rao in over 10 films, also expressed his grief.

"Grew up watching him, admiring him, and learning from every performance. Kota Babai was like family to me, I cherish the lovely memories of working with him. Rest in peace, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Soon after the news of his death broke, several political leaders, film stars, and close friends began arriving at his residence to pay their last respects.

From Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, many were seen offering condolences to Rao's family.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. Making his debut with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978, he acted in over 750 films in various languages. He also received the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian cinema.