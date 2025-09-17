PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: SRK, Aamir, Alia, Akshay Kumar & Other Bollywood Stars Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, several prominent figures from Bollywood and the Indian film industry extended heartfelt wishes to the global leader.

Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana joined the chorus of people sending warm greetings to the Prime Minister.

SRK, Aamir, Alia Lead Celebrity Wishes

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for his film King abroad, conveyed his greetings to PM Modi via a special video message.

"Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy," the superstar said.

Aamir Khan also prayed for PM Modi's long life, saying, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress."

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe," Alia Bhatt said in her video message.

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana Join In

Ajay Devgn too extended his warm wishes, praising PM Modi’s journey. "On the occasion of your 75th birthday, my family and I extend our heartfelt wishes to you. I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and since then, there has been a remarkable consistency in your journey. Your vision for the nation, dedication to your work, and fearless leadership have earned India a distinguished place on the global stage," Ajay said.

Ayushmann Khurrana fondly recalled his first meeting with the Prime Minister, sharing how personally attentive Modi was.

"When I first met him, he already knew so much about us. He asked about my family, inquired about my father, Tahira's health, and even about my films. This personal connection he forms with everyone makes him truly exceptional. I wish him good health and happiness," Ayushmann expressed.

Vicky Kaushal also wished the Prime Minister, saying, "I truly wish for your good health, long life and boundless energy so you can take our great nation to even greater heights. Jai Hind."

Anupam Kher, Asha Bhosle Send Messages

In an emotional Instagram video, veteran actor Anupam Kher sent his birthday greetings, recalling his first meeting with PM Modi during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

"I came to meet you in your office, and you received me warmly. Afterwards, I arranged a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, which you attended along with ministers and other guests," Kher reminisced.

Singer Asha Bhosle also recorded a special message, praising PM Modi’s discipline.

“It is difficult for us to take care of one household. PM Modi ji is taking care of such a big country. He is so disciplined—he gets up at 4 a.m. and does yoga. I like his discipline. I have never heard anything bad from his mouth for anyone,” she said.

Actor Akshay Kumar, addressing Modi as “Captain,” wrote on X, “75vi janamdin par hardik shubhkamnaye @narendramodi ji. Meri dil se yeh prarthana hai ki aapko lambi umra aur accha swasth mile. Aap Bharat ko nayi unchai tak le jaate rahe. Happy Birthday, Captain.”

75वें जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ, @narendramodi जी

Pan-India Stars Extend Wishes

Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health, energy and happiness always.”

Kamal Haasan also shared on X, “Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India. @narendramodi.”

Actor Ram Charan posted, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy 75th Birthday. May you be blessed with health, strength and continued success in serving our nation.”

Superstar Mahesh Babu lauded PM Modi’s journey, tweeting, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership.”

Actor Vishnu Manchu, who was last seen in Kannappa, added, “Happy Birthday Shri @narendramodi ji. Your journey and leadership continue to inspire millions like me to dream bigger for India. Thank you for standing tall. Praying Lord Shiva to give you more strength and good health. #HarHarMahadev #JaiHind #HBDNarendraModi.”

Actress Isha Koppikar also wished PM Modi and lauded his relentless service to the nation.

PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

To mark the occasion, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been organised. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He is the 14th Prime Minister of India, having assumed office on May 26, 2014, after the BJP secured a majority in the general elections. Before this, he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.