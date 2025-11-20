Advertisement
PM MODI. SMRITI MANDANA

PM Modi Sends Heartfelt Wedding Wishes To Smriti Mandhana And Palaash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his well wishes to cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal ahead of their wedding. 

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 10:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
PM Modi Sends Heartfelt Wedding Wishes To Smriti Mandhana And Palaash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian cricketer star Smriti Mandana is set to walk down the aisle with music composer Palaash Muchhal on the 23rd of November this year.  

Celebrating their special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now extended his best wishes and blessings to the couple and also to their respective families.

An official letter from the PM's office read, “It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palaash to be held on 23rd November, 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion."

It further read, "Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other’s presence, and may their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding.” The letter further read, “May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections."

PM Modi, through his letter, further wished them all the luck. “As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti’s cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership. It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion. (Narendra Modi),” it read.

For the uninitiated, Smriti Mandhana, one of India's most celebrated women cricketers and a key figure in international women's cricket, is known for her elegant batting and consistency.

Smriti's husband-to-be, Palaash Muchhal, is a well-known music composer and has been associated with multiple Bollywood projects. He is the brother of Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

