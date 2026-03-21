Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028866https://zeenews.india.com/people/pm-modi-shares-influencer-yuvraj-dua-s-reel-urges-nation-to-cut-sugar-intake-and-embrace-healthy-living-3028866.html
NewsEntertainmentPeoplePM Modi shares influencer Yuvraj Dua’s reel, urges nation to cut sugar intake and embrace healthy living
PM MODI

PM Modi shares influencer Yuvraj Dua’s reel, urges nation to cut sugar intake and embrace healthy living

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an Instagram reel by influencer Yuvraj Dua, amplifying a message to reduce sugar consumption for a healthier life. 

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 08:26 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi shares influencer Yuvraj Dua’s reel, urges nation to cut sugar intake and embrace healthy living(Source: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took note of a request made by social media influencer Yuvraj Dua and shared his Instagram reel, reiterating the importance of healthy living while urging people to reduce sugar intake and adopt a healthy lifestyle. 

Prime Minister Modi reshared Dua's reel on his Instagram story after the online creator made a humorous appeal requesting PM to speak against excessive sugar consumption so that his father would reduce eating sweets.

In the reel, Dua jokingly addressed the Prime Minister, saying that since PM Modi's words carry great influence, especially among elders, a mention during his popular radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" against sweets might convince his father to control his sugar intake.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Mr Modi, I have a humble request. Since your words are instructions to my father, if you say something against sugar intake in the next 'Mann Ki Baat', my father's sugar consumption might reduce. Because when we say it, the jalebis don't seem to reduce," Dua said humorously in the reel.

Responding to the request in a light-hearted yet health-focused message, the Prime Minister wrote on Instagram that he would urge not only Dua's father but everyone to reduce sugar intake and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"I will urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake, be healthy, be happy!" PM Modi wrote while sharing the reel.

Along with the message, the Prime Minister also posted a graphic encouraging people to focus on their well-being.

The social media post highlighted the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption, including diseases and the growing threat of obesity, and also recommended practising yoga to remain fit and active.

Dua, a popular digital content creator, has built a strong following on social media over the past few years. His online content often revolves around relatable youth experiences and Delhi-centric humour, which has resonated widely with people.

The interaction quickly drew attention on social media, with many users appreciating the Prime Minister Modi's response to the influencer's request and the broader message promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran conflict
'Same script, different stage': Araghchi draws Vietnam parallel amid tensions
Shreyas Iyer
'Expectations are high...': Shreyas, Arshdeep eye IPL trophy for Punjab Kings
UAE India ties
Strait of Hormuz alert: UAE and India push to protect vital trade from threats
Dhurandhar The Revenge
Dhurandhar 2 propaganda row: Real-life ISI links behind the movie's villain
US arms deal
How Iran conflict turns into billion-dollar opportunity for US? Explained
MS Dhoni
CSK's wicket-keeper conundrum for IPL 2026: MS Dhoni or Sanju Samson?
Delhi rain alert
Delhi weather: Wettest March in 3 years? IMD predicts 'light rain' on this day
iran israel war
Trump claims Iranian Navy 'at the bottom of the sea'
Auto news
2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at Rs 5.80 lakh - What's new?
Auto news
Tata cars to get costlier from April; 0.5% price hike announced for ICE range