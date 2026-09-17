PM Modi turns 76: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Nagarjuna extend birthday wishes

Mumbai: The biggest stars of south Indian cinema have shared their best wishes for PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as he wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, a very happy birthday. Your tireless commitment to the progress of our country continues to inspire millions. May this year bring you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the nation. @narendramodi @PMOIndia”.