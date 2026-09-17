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PM Modi turns 76: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Nagarjuna extend birthday wishes

Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni were among the South Indian stars who took to social media to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on September 17.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
PM Modi turns 76: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Nagarjuna extend birthday wishes
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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PM Modi turns 76: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Nagarjuna extend birthday wishes
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