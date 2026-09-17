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PM Modi turns 76: Salman Khan calls PM Modi 'Narendra Bhai' as he extends wishes

PM Modi 76th birthday: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the Bollywood stars who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, with Salman addressing him as “Narendra Bhai” in his message.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
PM Modi turns 76: Salman Khan calls PM Modi 'Narendra Bhai' as he extends wishes
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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PM Modi turns 76: Salman Khan calls PM Modi 'Narendra Bhai' as he extends wishes
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