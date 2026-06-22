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PM Modi wishes Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on birthday, prays for his long life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, wishing him a long and healthy life. The message comes as Vijay celebrates his first birthday after taking office as the state's Chief Minister.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
PM Modi wishes Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on birthday, prays for his long life
Image Credit: IANS

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