PM Modi wishes Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on birthday, prays for his long life

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, wishing him a long and healthy life. PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life." Born on June 22, 1974, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, Vijay is an actor-turned-politician who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Before entering politics, he was one of the most successful and influential stars of Tamil cinema and was popularly known among fans as 'Thalapathy (Leader)'.