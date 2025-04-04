PM Narendra Modi Mourns Demise Of Manoj Kumar, Calls Him 'An Icon Of Indian Cinema...'

Mumbai: The Indian film industry lost one of its most iconic figures as legendary actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87.

The actor, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic characters, breathed his last at 4:03 AM on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

In a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, writing,

"Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Kumar's death was attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. Additionally, he had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which worsened his health.

He had been admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, and had been under medical care since then.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar made his mark in Hindi cinema starting in the late 1950s.

However, it was during the 1960s and 1970s that he rose to prominence as one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars.

His portrayal of patriotic characters in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed earned him the nickname "Bharat Kumar" and established him as a national icon.

In addition to his acting prowess, Kumar also excelled as a director and producer.

His directorial debut, Upkar (1967), won him the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His other major directorial works, including Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), were both critical and commercial successes.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kumar received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, for his immense contributions to Indian cinema and arts.

He also won seven Filmfare Awards across various categories.

Kumar's legacy extends far beyond his cinematic achievements. His films celebrated core values such as patriotism, integrity, and national unity, resonating deeply with audiences across generations.

Even today, his works continue to inspire filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles alike.

After retiring from the film industry, Manoj Kumar also ventured into politics. In the lead-up to the 2004 general elections, he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Manoj Kumar's death marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He leaves behind a profound legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.