PM Narendra Modi sends congratulatory message to Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda on their wedding

New Delhi: Pan-India's power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding remains one of the high-profile events this year. Sending them best wishes for the big day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent them a warm congratulatory message today. The couple will tie the knot on February 26 at Udaipur.

PM Modi wishes Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda

The Prime Minister responded to the wedding invitation sent by Vijay Deverakonda parents. In a letter sent to the parents of Vijay Deverakonda, the Prime Minister said,

"It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of Saat Pavitra Phere meaning having taken seven steps together the couple become friends for life."

"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," the Prime Minister said and offered his blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.

Reportedly, the sangeet ceremony was held on February 24 and the couple will have Haldi ceremony function today. According to Times Now report, the couple danced to their popular Geetha Govindam song, 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale,' at their sangeet.

According to India Today, Vijay's mother gifted Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will be held in Udaipur: The Mementos, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. The ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions.