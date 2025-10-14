Poison Baby Song: Malaika Arora Oozes Oomph With Her Dance Moves, Rashmika Mandanna Looks Flaming Hot - Watch

New Delhi: The upcoming horror-comedy Thamma makers recently dropped the new dance number titled 'Poison Baby' featuring the OG diva Malaika Arora and movie's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna. Needless to say, the hotness quotient of the track is top-notch. Fans are bowled over by the super hot dance moves of Malla, who is 51.

Poison Baby Song

Poison Baby sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar. The dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage. While the actress dances in the club-like setting, the video features Ayushmann Khurrana's character entering the space with Rashmika. Netizens love Rashmika and Malaika's peppy dance moves to the energetic beats. Watch it here now:

Thamma Cast Details, Release Date

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Rashmika will reportedly be seen playing the role of a vampire in the film. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Earlier, director Aditya Sarpotdar confirmed in an interview with Zoom that the film is not a horror-comedy like earlier installments of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe but rather a romantic comedy infused with supernatural and mythical elements rather than just rooted in folklore

'Thamma' will be released on October 21, coinciding with the festive time of Diwali 2025.

( With ANI Inputs)