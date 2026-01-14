Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006704https://zeenews.india.com/people/pongal-2026-madurai-man-celebrates-festival-at-home-temple-dedicated-to-rajinikanth-3006704.html
NewsEntertainmentPeoplePongal 2026: Madurai Man Celebrates Festival At Home Temple Dedicated To Rajinikanth
PONGAL 2026

Pongal 2026: Madurai Man Celebrates Festival At Home Temple Dedicated To Rajinikanth

A die-hard fan of superstar Rajinikanth in Madurai, celebrated the Pongal festival at a private temple he built for the actor inside his residence.

|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pongal 2026: Madurai Man Celebrates Festival At Home Temple Dedicated To Rajinikanth(Source: X)

Chennai: A die-hard fan of Rajinikanth from Madurai marked the Pongal festival in a special way by offering prayers at a temple built for the superstar inside his own home.
 
Karthik, who considers himself as a huge fan of 'Thalaivar,' has been celebrating the harvest festival at this shrine with his family to show his love and respect for the actor.
 
The temple was set up a few years ago and houses a 300-kg idol of Rajinikanth. For Karthik, the actor is not just a film star but someone he worships like a god. During Pongal, the family observed traditional rituals and offered prayers at the temple, as in village celebrations.
 
Speaking to ANI, Karthik said the temple successfully celebrated Pongal for the third consecutive year. He also added that the festival is meant to honour farmers and village life.
 
"On behalf of the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple, we have been celebrating Pongal successfully for the third consecutive year. Pongal is a festival dedicated to farmers and is observed to honor and uplift them. Today, many of us have shifted to an urban lifestyle. With the intention of showcasing how Pongal is traditionally celebrated in villages, we recreated a scene inspired by the film Muthu, depicting Rajini seated on a bullock cart, similar to his iconic horse-cart sequence in the movie," he said.
 
Karthik went on to share details about how the idol was decorated for the festival, using food items linked to Pongal. Talking about the decorated idol and the special display, he explained, "The idol of Rajini has been decorated with vegetables such as carrots and beans. We also created an image of Padayappa Rajini using nine varieties of grains (navadhanyam). Both the main idol and the processional idol have been adorned with garlands made of tomatoes and dried dates."
 
Pongal, one of the most significant festivals for Tamils worldwide, marks thanksgiving to nature, the sun, farm animals, and farmers. It is traditionally celebrated as a family festival symbolising prosperity, gratitude, and togetherness. To facilitate the celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced a Pongal gift package comprising one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and one full-length sugarcane for all eligible beneficiaries. 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Greenland Plan
Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security'
accident in jharkhand
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh
West Bengal
Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged
Technology
Worried About Your Smartphone's Battery Health? Check Which Charger Is Best
Punjab
How Bhagwant Mann Govt Is Rewriting Punjab’s Rabies Response
Karnataka
Karnataka Congress Leader’s Abuse Of Woman Civic Official Sparks Outrage
Technology
YouTube Earnings In India: How Much Creators Earn Per 1,000 Views – Details
I-PAC raids West Bengal
ED Vs TMC: Calcutta HC Disposes Party's Petition Over I-PAC Raid, BJP Reacts
Indigo
Author Neelesh Misra Calls Out IndiGo Over Alleged Mistreatment Of His Child
Thane air hostess death
Thane: 21-Year-Old Air Hostess Dies By Suicide; Ex-Partner Booked For Abetment