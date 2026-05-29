Pooja Bhatt reacts to father Mahesh Bhatt converting to Islam for marrying Soni Razdan: 'He'd never part ways with my mother'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and famous actress Pooja Bhatt in her latest interview opened up on a lot of things - from dating Bobby Deol to father's second marriage with Soni Razdan while he was still married to Kiran Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt recalls dating Bobby Deol, says 'he was a magical human being'

Pooja Bhatt on father Mahesh Bhatt's second marriage

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In a candid chat with journalist Vickey Lalwani on YouTube, Pooja Bhatt reacted to her father's decision to marry Soni Razdan. She said: "Would I rather have a father who acknowledges he's human, that there's been a shift in his affection, and who moves out of the house to stand by the woman he's met? Or would I prefer a father who stays under the same roof as my mother for society's sake, has 200 affairs outside, but there's an air of normalcy and conspiracy of silence maintained by everybody?"

Pooja talked about the fact that even though Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan and started a family, yet he never left his mother Kiran. She revealed, "he'd never part ways with my mother. I know one thing about my father: once he holds your hands, whoever you are, he doesn't let go. That's applicable to the women in his life, people he's worked with, and people whom he's groomed and launched. He's there. He's reliable."

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhat turns 54, celebrates her big day with 1 decade of sobriety, calling it a ‘milestone’

What Pooja Bhatt told Soni Razdan

Pooja also shared how she once had a heart-to-heart chat with step mom Soni Razdan. She revealed that there was a movie called Love Affair, Soni Razdan was set to direct. However, the film never saw the light of the day but that gave Pooja an opportunity to talk it out.

“So, I told her from my heart, ‘Soni, you couldn't have broken up a relationship that was together.' There's no space for anybody in a relationship that's solid. Something was lacking, so somebody else could come and find that space," Pooja recalled, adding that when she looks at her parents now, she realises “the nature of love has changed. But they're one unit. When people ask me, ‘What about love? So I say if love can be like that, when two people can be there for each other morally through thick and thin… Even if the world is on one side and you're wrong, you can still stand by my side nonetheless,” she said.

Pooja Bhatt and brother Rahul share cordial relationship with her extended family - Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen.