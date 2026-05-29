Pooja Bhatt recalls dating Bobby Deol, says 'he was a magical human being'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and famous actress Pooja Bhatt is known for her straight talks. She recently opened up on her past relationship with actor Bobby Deol and described him as a 'magical human being to be with'.

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Pooja Bhatt on dating Bobby Deol

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Speaking to senior entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, Pooja said, "It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with." He asked why she turned down the lead role in father Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui to which she replied by saying that after her debut film Daddy, she wasn’t keen to pursue her career as a movie actor, and also, her boyfriend at the time wasn’t too supportive of her film career.

When prodded further to whether the boyfriend was Bobby Deol, Pooja shared that she 'met Bobby much later in my life', admitting that they were in love back in time. "Of course. What’s not to fall in love with?"

Pooja, however, did not elaborate on the break-up. She added that both she and Bobby eventually 'grew in different directions'. “I don’t think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended,” she said.

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About Bobby Deol's personal life

Bobby Deol got married to Tanya Ahuja in 1996, and the couple have two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Bobby had a career resurgence with Race 3 in 2018, which was followed by his super successful web-series 'Aashram' directed by Prakash Jha. Later, he was seen in Love Hostel and Animal. The latter gave him immense stardom.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt was married to VJ and restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, but they separated and finalized their divorce in 2014. Bhatt was seen as a popular contestant and finalist on Bigg Boss OTT 2 (Hindi), finishing in 5th place in 2023.