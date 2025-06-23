Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920518https://zeenews.india.com/people/pooja-bhatt-remembers-late-friend-mukul-dev-writes-you-shall-be-forever-loved-felt-and-missed-2920518.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MUKUL DEV

Pooja Bhatt remembers Late Friend Mukul Dev, Writes 'You Shall Be Forever Loved, Felt And Missed...'

As it's been a month since Mukul Dev’s passing, his friend and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt remembered the late actor and said one month passed in just a “blink of an eye.”

|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 01:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pooja Bhatt remembers Late Friend Mukul Dev, Writes 'You Shall Be Forever Loved, Felt And Missed...' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As it's been a month since Mukul Dev’s passing, his friend and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt remembered the late actor and said one month passed in just a “blink of an eye.”

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Mukul, who passed away in May this year.

She wrote: “One month. In the blink of an eye. The world meanwhile,in disarray. I take solace in thunder & see you often,In the stars that shine down defiantly through mottled skies.
Fly high & free my friend. You shall be forever loved,felt & missed. Too little too late? Perhaps. But never enough.. never,ever enough.” Pooja added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Mukul Dev, who is known for his work in films like 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Jai Ho' and others, passed away at the age of 54. The actor, who was last seen in the Hindi film 'Anth The End', was the brother of actor Rahul Dev.

Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father Hari Dev, an assistant commissioner of police, and was the one who introduced him to Afghan culture. His father could speak Pashto and Persian.

An early exposure to the world of entertainment for the actor was when in class 8 he got his first pay cheque when he impersonated Michael Jackson for a dance show organized by Doordarshan.

The actor was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

He made his foray in the world of acting with the television serial 'Mumkin' in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's 'Ek Se Badh Kar Ek', a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He was also the host of 'Fear Factor India' season 1. He started his journey in films with 'Dastak', in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK