Pooja Hegde Catches ‘Retro’ In London With Co-stars Varun Dhawan And Mrunal Thakur - Watch

New Delhi: Pan-India actors Pooja Hegde and Suriya's film Retro had its theatrical release on May 1. While director Karthik Subbaraj attended the screening with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Pooja was absent. However, she made up for it by attending a special screening of Retro in Glasgow, London. At the event, she was joined by her Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Pooja Hegde stars as the female lead opposite Suriya in Retro, playing the role of Rukmani—a compassionate doctor and healer who strongly opposes violence. Recently, she shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her character on social media and wrote a heartfelt note. Describing Rukmani as "the purest of souls, innocent but intelligent," Pooja added, "May we all strive to be you. Becoming Rukku was the most fun thing I’ve ever had to do."

Currently in the UK, the actress is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the lighthearted rom-com is expected to release soon.