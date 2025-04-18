Pooja Hegde To Reunite With Allu Arjun? Actress Opens Up About Possible Collaboration

New Delhi: Pooja Hegde, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil film 'Retro', recently addressed the buzz surrounding a potential reunion with superstar Allu Arjun. The duo, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in blockbusters like 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', has earned a massive fan following over the years.

In a recent talk, the actress reflected on their successful pairing and shared her thoughts on working with Arjun again. "If there's a good story, good characters, and if it fits right, then we'll do it," said Pooja.

From chart-topping songs like Butta Bomma to viral hooksteps in Ramuloo Ramulaa, the Pooja-Allu pairing has left fans wanting more. Their dynamic presence on screen has consistently struck a chord with audiences, and talk of a new project together has only added to the excitement.

While Allu Arjun was last seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', Pooja Hegde is set to star opposite Suriya in 'Retro', directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is slated for release on May 1. Additionally, she will soon be seen in the upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' alongside Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan.

As fans wait in anticipation, a potential Pooja-Allu Arjun reunion continues to be one of the most talked-about possibilities in South cinema.