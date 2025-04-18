Pooja Hegde Wears Vintage Green Saree, Netizens Suggest She Should Star In A Period Drama Film

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Pooja Hegde is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Retro. The tall and talented star donned a pastel green saree with brief patchwork all over, and she paired the drape with a detailed blouse, featuring golden and red threadwork, and a bordered V-neckline. Pooja tucked half of her hair behind her ears, giving it a soft look. She accessorised her ensemble with a traditional jewellery set, and statement red bangles.

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, her fans were quick to react. One comment read, “Vintage look is beautiful,” while another read, “This is the difference of Indian style and western style dresses..hats off.” A user also called her the “Sridevi of now generation”, and another admirer wrote, “Pooja Radha.” A comment also read, “She’s looking like Divine.” Several fans also expressed their desire to see her in a full-fledged period drama film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen space with Suriya in their upcoming film, Retro, a Tamil-language romantic action spectacle. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1.

Beyond this, she is currently busy shooting for her Bollywood film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, wherein she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. The lighthearted rom-com is directed by David Dhawan and is scheduled to land on the screens very soon.