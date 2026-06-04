Poonam Dhillon on Pahlaj Nihalani's death: 'Shocking, deeply painful'

Mumbai: Veteran actor and Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) President Poonam Dhillon paid tribute to late film producer and former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, stating that she was shocked and saddened by the news of his demise.

ALSO READ: Ex-CBFC chairperson and veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76

Nihalani passed away on June 4 at the age of 76. He was known for producing several popular Hindi films and also served as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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Speaking to ANI, Poonam Dhillon recalled her long friendship with Nihalani and said the news came as a shock to her.

"I actually just received the news that Pahlaj ji is no longer with us, and it is both very shocking and deeply painful. We had been friends for many years, and I think our friendship must have lasted at least 30 or 40 years. We met often, usually in informal settings. I never had the opportunity to work with him professionally," Poonam told ANI.

Remembering him as a loyal friend, she added, "He was a very loyal friend. He truly knew how to honour and maintain a friendship."

Nihalani was a well-known name in the Hindi film industry and was associated with several successful films over the years. He produced movies such as 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Aankhen' and 'Andaz'. He also shared a long working association with filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Govinda.

ALSO READ: 'A great loss to the industry': Condolences pour in as Ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away

His family confirmed the news in a statement.

"With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026 at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell," the statement read.

Nihalani began his journey as a film producer in the early 1980s. His first production, 'Haathkadi', was released in 1982, followed by 'Aandhi-Toofan' in 1985.

Over the years, he backed several films, including 'Gunahon Ka Faisla', 'Paap Ki Duniya', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Aankhen'. Among them, 'Aankhen' went on to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the 1990s.

Apart from producing films, Nihalani also headed the CBFC. In later years, he produced the 2017 film 'Julie 2'.