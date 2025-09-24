New Delhi: The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee in Delhi has decided to remove actress Poonam Pandey from playing the role of Mandodari, wife of Ravana, in this year’s Ramlila following backlash from several groups.

“Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee’s invitation. However, after her name was announced, several institutions and groups raised objections, which, according to the committee, could hinder the core purpose of the Ramlila — to spread the message of Lord Shri Ram to society,” the committee said in an official statement.

The committee added that while it respects Pandey as an artist, another actor will now play the role.

At a press conference at the Constitutional Club of India, committee president Arjun Kumar said, “An artist should be judged by their work and not their past; the decision was reviewed in light of public sentiment. Every woman has a role to play in society and should not be humiliated. Initially, we believed Poonam Pandey could positively portray Mandodari. But considering the uproar among certain sections, we had to reconsider.”

“Our objective is to spread the message of Lord Ram and harmony in society. We do not want any controversy to overshadow the event,” Kumar added.

Earlier, Pandey had expressed joy over her participation and even announced a nine-day fast during Navratri to feel more “cleansed” physically and mentally. “Jai Shri Ram. Milte hain Ramlila mein (Let’s meet at the Ramlila),” she had said.

Controversy Over Casting Poonam Pandey

The decision to cast Pandey as Mandodari had sparked massive criticism. The Luv Kush Ramlila is among the most prominent in the capital, attracting thousands of visitors every year, and has previously featured several television actors.

Delhi BJP Welcomes Decision

The Delhi BJP welcomed the move to drop Pandey. Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee has shown respect for the sentiments of the religious community and the general public.”

Kapoor also revealed that he had written to Arjun Kumar last week requesting that Pandey not be given the role of Mandodari. “By removing Poonam Pandey, the committee has respected the religious sentiments of both the spiritual community and the public,” he added.