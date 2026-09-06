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  • /Poonam Pandey opens up on Swara Bhasker’s Padmaavat remarks: ‘I found her so educated’

Poonam Pandey opens up on Swara Bhasker’s Padmaavat remarks: ‘I found her so educated’

Poonam Pandey has criticised Swara Bhasker over her comments on the jauhar sequence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, saying she was disappointed by the remarks and had once been a fan of the actress.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Poonam Pandey opens up on Swara Bhasker’s Padmaavat remarks: ‘I found her so educated’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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