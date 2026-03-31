Poonam Pandey pregnant? Actress Sparks buzz with cryptic baby bump post

Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey has once again left the internet puzzled after announcing her pregnancy, with many netizens speculating that it could be a publicity stunt.

Poonam took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two pictures of herself. In the first, she is seen flaunting her baby bump with her T-shirt rolled up, while in the second, she poses with the T-shirt pulled down, still highlighting her bump for the camera.

For the caption, she just dropped a pregnant lady, a milk bottle and baby emojis.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, sources close to IANS have shared that it could be an April Fool’s prank.

Netizens too don’t seem to be convinced with the stunt as many claimed it is "AI". This is because in 2024 her team claimed she died from cervical cancer via her official Instagram account on February 1, 2024.

The following day, February 2, 2024, Poonam said it was a publicity stunt, done for a "good cause" aimed at raising awareness about the disease, which stirred significant controversy.

Poonam gained the spotlight through her social media accounts, including Twitter, when she started posting her semi-nude photos. She rose to the media's spotlight when she promised to strip for the India national cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched a mobile application named the Pandey App, which featured adult-oriented content.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena and wife Nouran Aly welcome baby boy

She was married her long-term boyfriend Sam Ahmed Bombay in 2020. The wedding had to be private because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She later filed a complaint against him, claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her.

He was arrested in Goa. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Poonam was shooting for a movie. They separated shortly after. She reportedly described the four-year association as traumatic, leading to hospitalization, and subsequently pursued a divorce, citing extreme physical abuse.

Poonam was last seen in Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel! hosted by Kangana Ranaut, where Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.