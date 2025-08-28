Popular Kannada Anchor Anushree Marries Businessman Roshan In Traditional Bengaluru Ceremony

New Delhi: Popular Kannada host and actress Anushree has officially tied the knot with businessman Roshan in a traditional wedding ceremony near Bengaluru.

The festivities began with a vibrant Haldi ceremony, where Anushree and Roshan were seen in bright yellow attire, surrounded by close friends and family. Videos and photos from the event quickly surfaced on social media, capturing the couple’s radiant moments.

According to a TOI report, Roshan hails from Kodagu and is an IT professional-turned-entrepreneur. Their marriage has been arranged by their families.

The wedding is also making headlines for its star-studded guest list. Big names from the Kannada entertainment industry, including Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, Ramesh Aravind, Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, Raj B Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and members of the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s family, are expected to attend. Popular actresses Ramya and Amulya are also on the guest list.

Anushree and Roshan exchanged vows at 10:56 am in the presence of family, close friends, and well-wishers from the industry.

For the wedding, Anushree donned a stunning orange traditional saree paired with temple jewellery, including a necklace, rani haar, kamarband, maang teeka, jhumkas, and stacked bangles. She completed her look with bold makeup. Roshan complemented her in a golden kurta paired with a matching dhoti.

Who Is Anushree?

For those unfamiliar, Anushree is a well-known Kannada anchor and actress. She has hosted several popular television shows, participated in Bigg Boss Kannada, and appeared in films such as Uppuhuli Khara.