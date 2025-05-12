Popular Kannada Comedian Rakesh Poojary Dies Of Heart Attack At 34: Report

New Delhi: Comedian and winner of Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, Rakesh Poojary, passes away after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of May 12.

The actor was allegedly attending a mehendi ceremony in Nitte situated in the Karkala taluk of Udupi district when the incident occurred around 2 am, as per reports by Times of India.

Hailing from Udupi, Rakesh was widely known for his humour and kindness.

Actor and Comedy Khiladigalu judge Rakshita Prem took to her social media to express grief over his demise, sharing his photo, she wrote, "The ever smiling Rakesha my fav Rakesha .. the most sweetest kindest loving person...Namma Rakesha...Will miss you, Magne"

In a series of posts on Instagram, calling Rakesh her favourite Comedy Khiladi, she mourned, "Not able to come to terms that I will never be able to talk to Rakesha anymore .. comedy khiladigalu is a show very close to my heart, n Rakesha was one person who always stood apart from the rest.. The most beautiful person that he was ... what a talent n even off camera the most perfect guy I knew Rakesha u will always live in our hearts and everyone is gonna miss u ... ur smile ur mischief n most importantly the happiness u brought into all our lives... Thank u Rakesha."

Reportedly, the actor just finished shooting for the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 on May 11.

Actor Shivraj also confirmed the heartbreaking news, he wrote, "How to rest in peace to the soul who made so many hearts laugh"

On the other hand, A junior artiste linked to the upcoming Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, identified as MF Kapil, passed away after tragically drowning in the Souparnika River at Kollur.

However later the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 issued an official statement denying that the incident occurred during the shoot.

Rakesh, a celebrated figure in Kannada television, was fondly known as Vishwaroop among his fans and friends. In addition to his work in television shows, he also had a flourishing career in theatre and cinema, featuring in films such as "Paliwan," "Itu Entha Lokavayya," and more. Tributes have begun to pour in as the Kannada industry mourns his demise.