Prabhas-Deepika Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Dominates Gaddar Film Awards 2024

New Delhi: Kalki 2898 AD—India’s most ambitious mytho-sci-fi spectacle—swept the 2024 Gaddar Film Awards, cementing its place as a modern masterpiece in a cinematic moment to remember. The Telangana Government revived the highly prestigious awards this year after a 14-year hiatus, replacing the erstwhile Nandi Awards. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the new honours to celebrate landmark achievements in Telugu cinema and voices that have left a lasting impact on the masses.

And no film echoed louder this year than Kalki 2898 AD. The film bagged four top honours, including the coveted First Best Feature Film, Best Director for Nag Ashwin, Best Costume Design for Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar, and Best Art Direction for Andhintin Zihant Choudary—a clean sweep that signals the sheer scale and storytelling vision of the project.

The biggest film of 2024 broke records and barriers. Kalki 2898 AD stormed into the ₹1000 crore club within just 15 days of its release, marking a milestone moment in Indian cinema. With a star-studded cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, Kamal Haasan as the enigmatic Supreme Yaskin, Prabhas as the fearless bounty hunter Bhairava, and Deepika Padukone as Sumati, mother of Kalki—the film merged ancient mythology with a dystopian, tech-driven future to create a universe never before seen on Indian celluloid.

From the rust-red wastelands of Kashi to the dark, haunting techno-ruins of Complex 13, Kalki’s world-building has become the stuff of legend. And now, with the Gaddar Film Awards marking its cultural and cinematic impact, Kalki 2898 AD stands tall as a symbol of what’s possible when mythology meets imagination.