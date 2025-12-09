Prabhas In Japan During 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake; Fans Express Concern, Manager Responds

New Delhi: A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s northeast coast on Monday, raising concerns among fans about Telugu actor Prabhas, who is currently in the country.

Prabhas in Japan for Baahubali: The Epic

The actor recently jetted off to Japan to promote Baahubali: The Epic, SS Rajamouli’s remastered and re-edited version of the blockbuster Baahubali films, released to mark the franchise’s tenth anniversary. The new version combines Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a single cinematic experience.

Fans Worry About Actor’s Safety

Fans took to social media expressing concern over Prabhas’ safety in Tokyo. One fan tweeted, “Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta” (There’s an earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan. Our hero is still there and returning tomorrow).

Director Maruthi, known for Raja Saab, reassured fans, responding, “Spoke to Darling, he is not in Tokyo and doing safe. No worries.”

Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 9, 2025

Film Release Rumours Debunked

Recently, social media rumours claimed the film’s release might be postponed. The makers clarified that Baahubali: The Epic remains slated for a 2026 release, urging fans to ignore false reports.

On November 4, the production issued an official statement confirming the worldwide theatrical release date: January 9, 2026. The statement read:

“In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. Post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay.”

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in lead roles.