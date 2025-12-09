Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994129https://zeenews.india.com/people/prabhas-in-japan-during-7-6-magnitude-earthquake-fans-express-concern-manager-responds-2994129.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
PRABHAS

Prabhas In Japan During 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake; Fans Express Concern, Manager Responds

Telugu actor Prabhas recently flew to Japan to promote Baahubali: The Epic. After a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday, fans grew concerned about his safety.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prabhas In Japan During 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake; Fans Express Concern, Manager Responds(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s northeast coast on Monday, raising concerns among fans about Telugu actor Prabhas, who is currently in the country.

Prabhas in Japan for Baahubali: The Epic

The actor recently jetted off to Japan to promote Baahubali: The Epic, SS Rajamouli’s remastered and re-edited version of the blockbuster Baahubali films, released to mark the franchise’s tenth anniversary. The new version combines Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a single cinematic experience.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Meet Ishan Shukla, The Man Who Proposed Amarendra Baahubali’s Battles In Afterlife And Will Direct Prabhas’ Rs 120-Crore Animation Film Baahubali: The Eternal War

Fans Worry About Actor’s Safety

Fans took to social media expressing concern over Prabhas’ safety in Tokyo. One fan tweeted, “Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta” (There’s an earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan. Our hero is still there and returning tomorrow).

Director Maruthi, known for Raja Saab, reassured fans, responding, “Spoke to Darling, he is not in Tokyo and doing safe. No worries.”

Film Release Rumours Debunked

Recently, social media rumours claimed the film’s release might be postponed. The makers clarified that Baahubali: The Epic remains slated for a 2026 release, urging fans to ignore false reports.

On November 4, the production issued an official statement confirming the worldwide theatrical release date: January 9, 2026. The statement read:

Also Read | Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' Release Delayed? Makers Trash Rumours, Call It FAKE!

“In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. Post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay.”

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in lead roles.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Nasir Malla To 7-Day Custody
Rahul Gandhi
‘Vote Chori An Anti-National Act’: Rahul Gandhi Says ECI Colluding With BJP
Clean air
India’s Top Cities With Clean Air This Week: Delhi And Mumbai Not In The List
CG Police Constable Result 2025
CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT At cgpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Ajit Doval
Why India Is Not Ready To Retire Its 80-Year-Old James Bond 'Ajit Doval'
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 09.12.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw
Technology news
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Beta Update In India For THESE Users- Details
goa fire tragedy
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Immediate Demolition Of Romeo Lane Vagator
Pakistan
'Funeral Of Professionalism': Pak DG ISPR Trolled For Winking At Female Journo
3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Loaded With ‘Cosmic WMDs’? Truth Behind Hydrogen Cyanide & Methanol