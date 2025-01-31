Advertisement
Prabhas's Co-Star Iman Esmail Says 'Thank You' After Actor Treats Her With Home-Cooked Meals

Making her silver screen debut in Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming Telugu period drama opposite Prabhas, Imanvi was treated to a special spread prepared by the superstar himself. 

Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi: Prabhas isn’t just one of the biggest Pan-India superstars—he’s also known for his Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam. While he continues to dominate the box office and set new benchmarks for success, his thoughtful gestures make him even more beloved among those who work with him.

The superstar, famous for treating his co-stars to delicious home-cooked meals, recently extended this heartfelt gesture to content creator Imanvi, aka Iman Esmail. Making her silver screen debut in Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming Telugu period drama opposite Prabhas, Imanvi was treated to a special spread prepared by the superstar himself. Overwhelmed by his kindness, she took to social media to share a video of the feast and express her gratitude.

She wrote: THANK YOU @ACTORPRABHAS FOR THIS YUMMY YUMMY GOODNESS"

In the past Prabhas as done this grand gesture for Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shruti Hasan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and many more

Meanwhile, Prabhas continues to have a packed slate with Kannappa, The Raja Saab, and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, further cementing his position as a box office king.

