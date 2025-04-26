New Delhi: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and injured several others, Prabhas' Fauji co-star Imanvi is making headlines for her possible Pakistani links, as calls for a boycott of Pakistani artists grow after the heinous attack on civilians. Imanvi's alleged old Instagram story is making rounds on social media, questioning the accountability of her Pakistani connections. A Reddit post is garnering attention, highlighting the actress' Indian-American roots.

In the viral Instagram story, Imanvi wished Pakistanis on the occasion of Independence Day. The purported post features her mother posing with the Indian flag and her father with the Pakistani flag on the other side. The message over the post read:

, "Happy Independence Day as my mother was from India and my father from Pakistan. I was blessed to be exposed to the cultures, languages and traditions of both beautiful countries."

Imanvi Reacts To Pakistani Military Links

Amid the ongoing backlash Imanvi, who is scheduled to make her debut in Telugu cinema in the upcoming film starring Prabhas, reacted to rumours of being linked to Pakistani Military the actress began the statement by expressing her condolences for the tragic event that took place in Pahalgam. "My heart goes out to all those who lost their lives and their loved ones. Any loss of innocent life is tragic and weighs heavy on my heart. I strongly condemn the violent acts. As someone whose mission has always been to spread light and love through art, I hope to see a day soon where we can all come together as one,"

Imanvi further reveal her roots and wrote, "I am a proud Indian American who speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English. I was born in Los Angeles, California after my parents legally immigrated to the United States as youth. Soon after they became American citizens. Upon completing my university education in the USA, I pursued a career in the arts as an actor, choreographer, and dancer."

Imanvi refutes rumors about her and her family's real Identity, Expressing the disappointment she wrote, "I also want to address rumors and lies that have been falsely spread about my identity and my family via fake news sources and online media in order to create division and spread hate. Firstly, nobody in my family has ever been or is currently associated with the Pakistani military in any way. This and multiple other falsehoods have been fabricated by online trolls for the sole purpose of spreading hate. ''

Stating that she was incredibly grateful to receive opportunities to work in the Indian film industry, the actress said, "This same film industry has been a great influence in my life, and I hope to add to the incredible legacy of the trailblazers that came before me. As someone who has Indian identity and culture running deep in my blood, I hope to use this medium as a form of unity and not divisiveness."

The actress concluded the statement saying, "As we mourn tragic loss of life, let's continue to spread love and uplift one another. Throughout history, art has been a medium that creates awareness, empathy, and connection across cultures, people, and experiences. I will work hard to ensure that this legacy carries on through my work and uplifts the experiences of my Indian heritage. Lots of love, Imanvi."

Netizen Reacted To Imanvi's Post:

Netizens expressed outrage, with several questioning her real identity and the authenticity of her statement, while others pointed out differences in her bio and alleged she had changed her name. One user wrote, ''Dude, your name is iman Ismail. You used to keep a Pakistani flag in your bio. You are a half Pakistani. How can you turn back against your own country just for the sake of minting profits? Have respect dude. Take accountability. None of us Indians would do that.'' Another wrote, ''Goggle says you are from Karachi Pakistan.. '', One comment reads, ''Hold on, I can distinctly remember your bio having both flags and you saying you are half Indian and half Pakistani. For years I saw that. What happened?. ''

"Fauji," directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is reportedly made on a Rs 400 crore budget and also stars veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty in a pivotal role.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music by Vishal Chandrashekhar, cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is one of the most anticipated release.