Prabhu Deva Offers Prayers At Sri Venkateswara Temple In Tirumala

Tirumala: Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers and seek blessings from the priests.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

The choreographer, dressed in a simple white outfit, was seen on Tuesday greeting shutterbugs stationed outside the temple. Prabhu Deva was also seen clicking selfies with fans.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Choreographer & Film Director Prabhu Deva visited Tirupati Tirumala temple earlier today pic.twitter.com/SWIHPC3X58 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

In February earlier this year, Prabhu Deva introduced his son, Rishii Ragvendar Deva, through an energetic dance video.

The legendary dancer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of the father-son duo performing together. The video showed Prabhu Deva and his son dancing on stage, with fans cheering them on.

Prabhu Deva is one of India's most celebrated choreographers, directors, and actors. Often called India's Michael Jackson, he has choreographed multiple hit songs and has won two National Awards for Best Choreography.

Apart from dance, Prabhu Deva has directed many successful films. In Tamil cinema, he helmed Pokkiri, Villu, Engeyum Kaadhal, and Vedi. He made his Bollywood directorial debut with Wanted, which starred superstar Salman Khan. The movie was a massive hit. He later directed successful films like Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, and Singh is Bling.