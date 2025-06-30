Advertisement
Prada Finally Acknowledges 'Leather-Sandals' Priced Over Rs 1 Lakh Inspired By Indian Kolhapuri Chappals!

Prada's Kolhapuri Chappals: Priced at a whopping Rs 1.16 lakh, these Kolhapuri Chappals are trending and opened debate over cultural appropriation once again.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Prada Finally Acknowledges 'Leather-Sandals' Priced Over Rs 1 Lakh Inspired By Indian Kolhapuri Chappals! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Italian luxury couture label shocked the desi fans after they featured at least seven of the 56 runway looks featuring sandals that bear a striking resemblance to traditional Indian Kolhapuri Chappals - without any credit. After facing backlash over it, Prada has finally acknowleged that the footwear pieces featured in its Men's 2026 Spring/Summer show in Milan, were inspired by the traditional Indian handcrafted pieces made in specific districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Prada Acknowledges Indian Kolhapuri Chappals

In an exclusive response to NDTV, the Prada Group Press Office mentioned, "At Prada Group, we have always celebrated craftsmanship, heritage and design traditions. Prada acknowledges that sandals inspired by traditional Indian footwear made in specific districts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, India, were featured in its Men's 2026 Spring Summer show in Milan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The statement further read, "We are committed to responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities as we have done in the past in other collections to ensure the rightful recognition of their craft. We are in contact with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture on this topic."

Priced at a whopping Rs 1.16 lakh, these Kolhapuri Chappals are trending and opened debate over cultural appropriation once again.

What Are Kolhapuri Chappals?

Kolhapuri chappals are Indian decorative hand-crafted and braided leather slippers that are locally tanned using vegetable dyes. The origin of Kolhapuri Chappals dates back to 12th century when the King Bijjala and his prime minister Basavanna encouraged Kolhapuri Chappal production to support local cordwainers. Kolhapuris were first worn as early as the 13th century. Previously known as Kapashi, Paytaan, Kachkadi, Bakkalnali, and Pukri, the name indicated the village where they were made.

