Prada Sells Desi Kolhapuri Chappals For Over Rs 1 Lakh As 'Leather Flat Sandals', Netizens Slam Luxury Brand For 'Giving No Credit To India'

New Delhi: Luxury fashion label Prada has irked desis and how! Well, it so happened that at their Spring/Summer 2026 showcase in Milan, at least seven of the 56 runway looks featured sandals that bear a striking resemblance to traditional Indian Kolhapuri Chappals. The footwear was in tan leather, thin straps, and even toe rings. But the label gave no credit to India or its craftsmen, leaving internet fuming.

Priced at a whopping Rs 1.16 lakh, these Kolhapuri Chappals are trending and opened debate over cultural appropriation once again. On Prada's Instagram page where the posts from the show have been shared, many users commented to vent out their anger.

One user wrote: Guys! Say with me "CHAPPAL CHOR" . Another one wrote: Its Kolhapuri chappals. Stop copying us and renaming everything we have created

One person said: Give credit to the one who invented it!!!! Another user said: Aaah another cultural appropriation at its best !

Fashion critic page Diet Sabya also reacted to the Prada Kolhapuri Chappals. The caption read: Wait. A. Minute?

Chintz, cummerbunds, Nehru jackets. Turbans on international runways. Recently the ludicrous "Scandi Scarf" and "Mandi Bag"! Along with a slew of remixes of Indian fits that had zero business being remixed. And now? The Kolhapuri?! Not to be that nagging aunty but are we ready for a Prada Kolhapuri that’ll cost us £1,000 a pair? And that’ll be "Fashion" because Europeans will suddenly start wearing it. Quite interesting if you think about it.

While "Made in France" and "Made in Italy" has always been seen as the benchmark of quality, recently western market is flooded with "Made in India", sold with a European label and name. All that embroidery. All that artisanal flex. All produced in India. Always has been.

So let’s not act brand new. India is not the next big trend. India has been the moment. The West (thanks to TikTok) is just waking up and acting like they discovered it. Lmao. Discuss

What Are Kolhapuri Chappals?

Kolhapuri chappals are Indian decorative hand-crafted and braided leather slippers that are locally tanned using vegetable dyes. The origin of Kolhapuri Chappals dates back to 12th century when the King Bijjala and his prime minister Basavanna encouraged Kolhapuri Chappal production to support local cordwainers. Kolhapuris were first worn as early as the 13th century. Previously known as Kapashi, Paytaan, Kachkadi, Bakkalnali, and Pukri, the name indicated the village where they were made.

Now, the question is will Devil Wear Prada?