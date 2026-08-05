/Pradeep Rawat dies at 74: Actor Thakur Anoop Singh offers heartwarming tribute, says 'Off camera you’ve only been an inspiration to fight with life’s battles'

“Pradeep Rawat sir, I’ve had the greatest privilege of working with this fine artist. From watching you play Ashwatthama as a child in 1990, to growing up watching you as Ghajini to playing your son in Achari America Yatra or your enemy in Dharmarakshak Chh. Sambhaji Maharaj, off the camera you have only been a guiding light and an inspiration to fight with life’s battles.”