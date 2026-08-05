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  • /Pradeep Rawat dies at 74: Actor Thakur Anoop Singh offers heartwarming tribute, says 'Off camera you’ve only been an inspiration to fight with life’s battles'

Pradeep Rawat dies at 74: Actor Thakur Anoop Singh offers heartwarming tribute, says 'Off camera you’ve only been an inspiration to fight with life’s battles'

Pradeep Rawat death: The news of the actor's passing was shared by his longtime colleague, actor Yashpal Sharma.

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Pradeep Rawat dies at 74: Actor Thakur Anoop Singh offers heartwarming tribute, says 'Off camera you’ve only been an inspiration to fight with life’s battles'
Image Credit: Instagram/@ThakurAnoopSingh

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