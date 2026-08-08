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  • /Pradeep Rawat prayer meet: Son Vikramaditya, Raghubir Yadav & Mukesh Rishi pay heartfelt tributes

Pradeep Rawat prayer meet: Son Vikramaditya, Raghubir Yadav & Mukesh Rishi pay heartfelt tributes

Family, friends, and co-stars gathered for a prayer meet to honour veteran actor Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat following his passing from blood cancer at age 74, with his son and colleagues paying emotional tributes.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Pradeep Rawat prayer meet: Son Vikramaditya, Raghubir Yadav & Mukesh Rishi pay heartfelt tributes
Image Credit: Instagram/IMDb

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Pradeep Rawat prayer meet: Son Vikramaditya, Raghubir Yadav & Mukesh Rishi pay heartfelt tributes
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