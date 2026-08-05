New Delhi: Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his roles in Ghajini, Lagaan, and BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 74. His son, Vikramaditya, was left inconsolable during the actor's last rites in Mumbai. He remembered the heartbreaking final moments before his father's demise. The actor passed away at the age of 74 on August 4. He'd been battling blood cancer and breathed his last at a hospital in Bhiwandi. His Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news, and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also put out a statement mourning his loss.
Pradeep's last rites were held at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Wednesday, August 5. His son Vikramaditya said that his family was left shocked by the sudden turn of events. He recalled that Pradeep Rawat's health had taken an unexpected turn when his platelet count dropped drastically.
Sharing details of the emotional moment, Vikramaditya said to the media, “Yesterday, it was unexplained. The platelets fell down to, I guess, 3,000. That's nothing. The data should be around 3 lakhs, 3 and a half lakhs.”
“We rushed outside the ICU. All the doctors were inside. I was allowed in. I tried opening the door, I opened it, and then they were giving him CPR. That's when I understood,” he said. Remembering his mother's reaction, Vikramaditya added, “Then my mom, she started crying. That's it. I'm sure he's in a better place.”
He also expressed gratitude towards everyone who came to pay their last respects to the late actor. He said, “And he's happy that so many people showed up. I'm sure he's very happy. Thank you very much.”
Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted arriving to the venue to pay his last respects. Aamir, who worked with Rawat in Lagaan and Ghajini, remembered him as a committed and fearless performer. “He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in ‘Ghajini.’ I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him,” he told Variety India.
AICWA had also released a statement on X, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood's legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers (sic)."
Rawat leaves behind his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya. He was born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and went on to build an acting career that spanned more than four decades, working not just in Hindi cinema but also across Telugu, Tamil and other regional film industries.
For a lot of people, their first memory of him goes back to BR Chopra's Mahabharat in 1988, where he played Ashwatthama, a role he'll forever be linked with. From there, he went on to become a familiar face in films, often taking on supporting or negative roles that stuck with audiences.
He played Sultan opposite Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh (1999), and a few years later took on the role of fast bowler Deva Singh Sodhi in the Oscar-nominated Lagaan (2001). But perhaps what he's best remembered for is playing the antagonist Ghajini Dharmatma, a role he first brought to life in the 2005 Tamil film Ghajini, and later reprised in its 2008 Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan.
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