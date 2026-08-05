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Pradeep Rawat's son recalls actor's heartbreaking final moments: 'They were giving him CPR'

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat was laid to rest on Wednesday, with family, friends and colleagues gathering to pay their final respects. His son, Vikramaditya, emotionally recalled the actor's final moments in the ICU, while Aamir Khan remembered him as one of Indian cinema's most fearless performers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Pradeep Rawat's son recalls actor's heartbreaking final moments: 'They were giving him CPR'
Image Credit: Instagram

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Pradeep Rawat's son recalls actor's heartbreaking final moments: 'They were giving him CPR'
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