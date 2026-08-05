New Delhi: Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his roles in Ghajini, Lagaan, and BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 74. His son, Vikramaditya, was left inconsolable during the actor's last rites in Mumbai. He remembered the heartbreaking final moments before his father's demise. The actor passed away at the age of 74 on August 4. He'd been battling blood cancer and breathed his last at a hospital in Bhiwandi. His Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news, and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also put out a statement mourning his loss.