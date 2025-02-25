Prajakta Koli Marries Beau Vrishank Khanal In A Fairytale Ceremony, See FIRST Dreamy Pic

New Delhi: Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are now married! The Mismatched actress shared dreamy pics from their intimate wedding in Karjat, Maharashtra. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Fondly known as MostlySane, Koli took to Instagram to drop breathtaking wedding moments, leaving fans in awe.

