PRAKASH JHA

Prakash Jha Praises Bobby Deol’s Hard Work In ‘Aashram’, Calls His Role Perfectly Cast

National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha lauds Bobby Deol’s dedication in Aashram, highlighting his transformation into the enigmatic Baba Nirala.

|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 08:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Prakash Jha Praises Bobby Deol’s Hard Work In ‘Aashram’, Calls His Role Perfectly Cast Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: National Award-winning filmmaker-producer Prakash Jha has lavished praise on actor Bobby Deol for his portrayal of Baba Nirala in the streaming show ‘Aashram’.

Baba Nirala has been a defining character in Bobby’s career, and has played a major role in reviving his career along with his character in ‘Animal’.

In a recent interaction, when asked about casting Bobby Deol in ‘Aashram’, he replied, “Bobby really worked hard. He has the capacity to play this role and that is why I thought to cast him. I needed a face that appealed to everyone, and hats off to him; he worked really hard on his character, on the language and understanding of the role”.

Prakash Jha is known for his hard-hitting storytelling and has time and again highlighted how Bobby brought depth and conviction to the character, making Baba Nirala one of the most talked-about figures in Indian web series history.

The upcoming part of the third season of ‘Aashram’ is set to release next month, the anticipation around Baba Nirala’s return is at an all-time high.

The trailer of the upcoming part, which was released recently, gives a glimpse into the cracks forming in Baba Nirala’s empire, the tensions flaring with his close allies to Pammi’s fearless return and Bhopa Swami’s thirst for power.

Reflecting on his role and character, Bobby Deol said, "Baba Nirala believes he’s invincible and his power is unmatched - but the thing about power is, it’s fickle. This season he’s at his most vulnerable, yet that’s exactly what makes him even more dangerous. Every decision he makes adds layers to his character, making the story even more gripping. It’s an emotionally intense, action-packed ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it”.

