/Prakash Padukone enjoys his grandfatherhood, calls Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'hands-on' parents

New Delhi: The iconic Indian Badminton Player, who brought laurels to the country with his immense talent and achievements in the field, is now enjoying his life as a grandfather to baby Dua Padukone Singh. In his latest interview with the Indian Express, he opened up on a lot of things personal - from not being able to give ample time to Deepika and Anisha while they were growing up to now loving his grandparenthood with Dua.
Prakash Padukone shared how he and wife Ujjala try to give her an experience which non-celebrity kids get. They take little Dua on Metro rides, to the padel courts, and even travels with her in an auto-rickshaw.
Talking about Dua, he said, "She’s very fond of padel. There’s a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains. She’s a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody. She’s been travelling from a very young age. That has really helped. She’s growing up quite fast and at a very interesting stage right now."
"Keeping her privacy in mind, we have taken her on a Metro train. Last time, we went to Cubbon Park, took her on the Putani Express (an iconic, child-sized toy train located at Jawahar Bal Bhavan inside Cubbon Park, Bengaluru), and even in an auto," Prakash Padukone told Indian Express.
About Deepika and Ranveer, who are expecting their second child, Prakash Padukone said, "Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he’s not working. Both families are also present to help."
He also reflected on his journey as a grandparent and admitted that he had never imagined how becoming one would change him. He recalled often wondering "why grandparents fussed so much about their grandchildren", but said that after welcoming his granddaughter, he now fully understands those emotions.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como, Italy as per both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.
The couple is now expecting their second child.
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