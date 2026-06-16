Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Prakash Padukone enjoys his grandfatherhood, calls Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'hands-on' parents

Prakash Padukone enjoys his grandfatherhood, calls Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'hands-on' parents

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como, Italy as per both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Prakash Padukone enjoys his grandfatherhood, calls Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'hands-on' parents
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@Deepikapadukone

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET Re-exam 2026: Anxiety mounts as students brace for another test
NEET 20261 min ago
2
25 years of Gadar3 min ago
3
Prakash Padukone14 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202620 min ago
5
neet re-exam 202631 min ago